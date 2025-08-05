Vegetarian Shibu Soren loved dishes of radish leaves, brinjal, bamboo shoot, says sister in-law

Nemra (Jharkhand), Aug 5 (PTI) A strict vegetarian, Shibu Soren loved simple food and organic fresh vegetable dishes of radish leaves, bamboo shoots, brinjal and tomatoes whenever he visited his ancestral house at Nemra village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, his sister in-law said.

She said Soren was very rooted and he did not change despite being an eight-time MP and three-time chief minister.

"Baba's life was very simple. He loved simple food. He was very fond of organic fresh green vegetable dishes. Whenever he visited Nemra, we brought brinjals, tomatoes and radish leaves from the field, as he loved vegetables. He also liked a dish made of bamboo shoots," said Shibu Soren's sister-in-law Dipmani Soren, with tears welling up in her eyes.

She said the JMM co-founder used to roam around the village on foot and enquire about the well-being of the residents.

She said Shibu Soren loved his family.

"Whenever we visited Ranchi, he felt happy. Baba always asked my daughter whether she had eaten anything or whether there was any problem," she added.

Dipamani Soren said they went to meet Shibu Soren, fondly called 'Guruji', in Ranchi when he fell sick.

"For the first time, Baba did not talk to us or see us because of his illness," she said.

Rekha Soren, niece of Shibu Soren, said, "Baba used to visit our village during the festival of Sohrai every year. When he visited during the last Sohrai, he did not eat much, saying he was not well. Baba is no more, but his memories will always remain in our hearts." Parmeshwar Soren (45), a neighbour of Shibu Soren in the village, said, "It was the JMM co-founder who changed the lives of tribals in Nemra by providing them with several facilities, including purified and solar-powered drinking water, electricity, a health centre and better road connectivity." Veena Soren, an aunt of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said, "This house is a symbol of the memory of Dishom Guru, who always liked to live a simple village life." PTI SAN SAN ACD