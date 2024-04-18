Vehicle carrying MP CM during roadshow develops snag in Bhind town

Bhind (MP), Apr 18 (PTI) The vehicle carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a roadshow in Bhind town of the state with the BJP candidate for the local Lok Sabha seat developed a snag on Thursday, forcing the leaders to leave the event halfway.

Advertisment

The roadshow was part of a campaign in support of Bhind's BJP Lok Sabha seat candidate Sandhya Rai.

CM Yadav was in the town to remain present for the filing of the nomination form by Rai. The two leaders later took out a roadshow in the town from Lahar Chouraha to Khanda Road. However, the 'rath' (chariot) carrying them developed a technical snag and stopped after some distance, eyewitnesses said.

The security personnel tried to push the vehicle forward, but as it did not help much, the CM and other leaders left the roadshow halfway and went to the helipad in another vehicle, they said.

Advertisment

Rai later said the 'rath' stopped because of some technical issue. "It can happen with any machine," she said.

She said the CM left the place soon later as he had some other engagements.

Polling for the Bhind (SC) seat will be held in the third-phase on May 7.

The opposition Congress has fielded Bhander MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind seat against Rai. PTI COR MAS NP