Vehicle catches fire during AAI building inauguration near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) A car parked at an AAI building inauguration venue caught fire on Saturday, triggering brief panic, officials said.

The vehicle was completely gutted in the flames. However, no loss of life or injuries were reported, they said.

The incident occurred during the inauguration programme of the AAI's new building located on the Devanahalli--Sulibele Road near here. The programme was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

A fire brigade deployed at the venue immediately reached the spot and doused the flames. Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP ADB