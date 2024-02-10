Vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Kishtwar; 3 killed, 12 injured

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Three people, including an infant, were killed and 12 others were injured when an SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday. The overloaded passenger vehicle met with the accident at the Hakoo village on the Gulabgarh-Machail road late Friday evening, the officials said.

They said three people – Daya Krishan (36), Sabita Devi (30) and a 15-day-old boy – were killed and 12 others were injured in the accident.

Four critically injured people were admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

The district administration of Kishtwar announced an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000 for those killed and Rs 10,000 for the critically injured under the District Red Cross Fund.