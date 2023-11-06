Vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Rajouri, 12 injured

Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, officials said. The accident took place at Kainchi Morh when the driver of a tempo traveller on its way to Rajouri from Kotranka lost control while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.

They said 12 people were rescued and rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospital Rajouri.

Rescue operations at the spot were still underway. PTI COR TAS TAS DV DV