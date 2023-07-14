Vehicle falls into river, three drown

Bijnor (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Three members of a family drowned after a vehicle carrying them fell into the Pavnadhi river here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Anwar, his wife Ruby (27), sister Sanvi (15) and two minor daughters were returning to their Kotra village when they were caught in the swirling waters of the river. Anwar managed to swim to safety and informed the police.

SHO of Nagina, Ravindra Vashishth, said the bodies of Ruby and Sanvi were found on Thursday night while the body of Ayesha was found this morning.

Efforts are one to trace another missing child. PTI COR NAV DV DV