Vehicle owners in Sikkim must carry PUC certificate

Gangtok, Aug 3 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Saturday made it mandatory for owners of vehicles to carry Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

According to a circular issued by the Transport department if the owner of a vehicle fail to produce the PUC certificate they will be fined Rs 500.

"With the approval of competent authority, it is hereby informed that non-production of pollution under control certificate (PUC) by the owner of the vehicle will be penalized with a penal amount of Rs 500," the circular issued by the Transport secretary Manish Pradhan said.

The owner will be required to produce a valid PUC certificate within 15 days of the issue of challan, failing which they will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, it said.

However, if a vehicle is subjected to a pollution test through an authorised pollution testing centre and if the vehicle is found to be emitting smoke more than the set prescribed limit, then the vehicle will be impounded along with a penal provision of Rs 10,000. PTI KDK RG