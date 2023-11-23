Vehicle registration plate makers case: Other manufacturers will be heard, State tells K'taka HC

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) The state government informed the Karnataka High Court here on Thursday that representatives of the High Security Registration Plate Manufacturers Association would be invited to a meeting within a week, following complaints that only four of 20 companies were given licence.

The Public Interest Litigation is related to a state government notification in August this year, which mandated that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 should be fixed with High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs).

The court was also informed that the decisions taken in the meeting would be placed before the high court. Considering this submission, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit adjourned the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation and the appeal filed by the State to December 6.

The association had alleged that only four out of the 20 HSRP manufactures were given licence to manufacture high security plates.

A single judge had ordered a time-bound approval process for the manufacturers, which has been challenged by the State before the division bench.

The bench is together hearing a public interest litigation demanding extension of time for implementing HSRP for all vehicles.

The notification in August mandated that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 must have HSRPs by November 17, 2023 -- 90 days from the notification. Meanwhile the Transport Department extended the deadline to February 17, 2024. PTI CORR GMS ANE