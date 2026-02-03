Vehicle rental racket busted in Indore; 38 cars seized, one held

Indore, Feb 3 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have busted a vehicle rental scam, seizing 38 cars worth more than Rs 5 crore from a man accused of duping several owners, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sanjay Karira alias Kalra, was caught following complaints from 40 vehicle owners, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivendu Joshi said.

He said Karira allegedly took vehicles from the complainants on 11-month contracts, promising them high rent, and then mortgaged the cars to other people.

The official said that the accused would remove GPS devices installed in cars to prevent owners from tracking their location.

The accused also allegedly threatened to implicate vehicle owners in fake cases when they demanded their cars back, claiming they had been used in illegal activities, he said.

The police have seized 38 cars worth more than Rs 5 crore from the accused, who is being questioned further, the official said. PTI HWP LAL ARU