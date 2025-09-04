Vehicles barred on Old Wazirabad Bridge due to rising Yamuna levels; diversions announced

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Vehicular movements have been halted on the Old Wazirabad Bridge in Delhi after water from Yamuna river flooded a drain bridge near Soor Ghat on Wazirabad Road, police said on Thursday.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic police, all vehicles will be diverted from Soor Ghat under the Wazirabad flyover.

Vehicles coming from Mukarba Chowk towards Sonia Vihar and Khajuri Chowk will now have to go through Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad Flyover, Signature Bridge, Wazirabad Road and then proceed towards Khajuri Chowk.

"Traffic from ISBT heading to Sonia Vihar and Khajuri Chowk will be diverted via Chandgi Ram Akhara, slip road under Wazirabad Flyover, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Road before reaching Khajuri Chowk," it read.

Similarly, vehicles moving from Choudhary Fateh Singh Marg, also known as Timarpur Road, towards Sonia Vihar and Khajuri Chowk will be routed through Choudhary Fateh Singh Marg, loop towards Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Road to reach Khajuri Chowk.

The advisory urged commuters to avoid the affected stretch and not to park vehicles on the roadside as it obstructs traffic flow. Motorists have also been asked to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with police personnel deployed at intersections. PTI SGV SGV RUK RUK