Vehicles being allowed on flyover from Apsara Border to Anand Vihar on trial basis

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Vehicles are being allowed on the flyover from Apsara Border to Anand Vihar here on a trial basis to check if there is any issue with the structure, officials said on Tuesday.

Once fully operational, the six-lane 1,440 metre-long flyover over road number 56 between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border will reduce the traffic load on the stretch and help commuters bypass traffic snarls at Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar and Shreshth Vihar.

According to the officials, the flyover is being opened for a brief period in order to check whether there is any issue with the structure and make sure that everything is fine.

The pillars of the flyover have been decorated with paintings of different birds.

Around 1.48 lakh vehicles are expected to use the flyover daily. With each trip, commuters will save more than 11 minutes, officials said.