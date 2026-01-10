Vehicles damaged in wall collapse; no injuries

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The security wall of a residential society collapsed on vehicles parked along a road in Wagle Estate area of Thane, an official said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred on Friday night.

"We received information at 10:41 PM about the collapse of a security wall at Hiramoti Nagar Society in Shivaji Nagar, Kisan Nagar No.1. The wall, approximately 40 feet long and eight feet high, fell on vehicles parked by the roadside," said Yasin Tadvi from the Disaster Management Cell.

He said the remaining portion of the wall was in a highly dangerous condition.

"After reaching the spot, it was found that the collapsed wall had damaged several vehicles, while the remaining structure posed a serious risk to public safety," Tadvi said.

According to Tadvi, teams from the Srinagar police station, the fire department, the disaster management cell, the Thane Municipal Corporation's encroachment department and Mahavitaran staff rushed to the site.

"Fire brigade personnel with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle, along with disaster management staff and a JCB machine, carried out emergency operations," he said.

Tadvi said the debris was promptly removed, and all affected vehicles were evacuated. Subsequently, the dangerously unstable portion of the wall was demolished using a JCB, he added.

The damaged vehicles include a car, two auto-rickshaws, two small tempos and two two-wheelers. PTI COR NSK