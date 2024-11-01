Vehicles, goods gutted in two fire incidents in Ambala on Diwali night

Ambala, Nov 1 (PTI) Two major fire incidents took place in Ambala City on the night of Diwali on Thursday in which goods and a few vehicles were gutted, officials said on Friday.

In the first incident, goods kept at a shop in a crockery market were burnt, police said. It took several hours for the fire officials to bring the flames under control.

In the second incident, three cars and an auto-rickshaw were gutted at a parking lot near the Old Civil Hospital.

No injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

Ambala's Fire Station Officer Tarsem Kumar said the cause of fire in the parking lot is believed to be due to bursting of firecrackers, while an electrical short-circuit is believed to have triggered the fire at the crockery shop. PTI COR SUN ARI