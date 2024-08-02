Vehicles in Karnataka governor's cavalcade collide, no one injured

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Three vehicles including an ambulance in the cavalcade of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot rammed into each other in Central Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, police officials said on Friday.

The officials said no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when an ambulance, which was a part of the cavalcade of the Karnataka governor, rammed into a Maruti SX4, which hit a Toyota Innova, an official said.

The vehicle in which Gehlot sat was far from the vehicles which collided and was not affected, the official said.

The official said all the vehicles were the part of the cavalcade.

The driver of the ambulance was held and released on bail. Further investigations are underway, police said. PTI ALK KSS KSS