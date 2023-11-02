Vehicles, luggage of CRPF staff on poll duty in Chhattisgarh should be checked as BJP bringing in cash: CM Baghel

Raipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India to check the vehicles and luggage of paramilitary forces being deployed in the state for election duty, alleging that the BJP was bringing in cash through them so that it could be used to influence voters.

Talking to reporters at a helipad in Police Lines here, Baghel alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can stoop to any level to acquire power.

"Enforcement Directorate's senior officers have been visiting Chhattisgarh, but their vehicles are not checked as they are government officials. Common travellers are being checked. We are checked while travelling by helicopters and vehicles. CPRF brought big boxes in a plane but they were not checked. The ED can come for its investigation, but I want to tell the Election Commission that the vehicles of the central investigative agency should be checked," Baghel said.

"BJP has accepted its defeat (in the polls) and this is their last move that they are bringing money in boxes which will be used to influence the voters. Therefore, all vehicles should be checked, especially of ED and CRPF," he said.

When the CRPF is already deployed in the state, what is the need of bringing additional forces from outside, he asked.

"It means the boxes which are being brought may contain notes (cash) or other items too, so these should be checked," he added.

Asked whether the paramilitary force will be misused during the elections, Baghel said, "It is absolutely possible. They can go to any level to gain power...This is a very serious issue and the Election Commission should take its cognisance. However, a complaint will be lodged by our party." The CRPF personnel arrived here yesterday in a special plane. The airport authorities did not check their vehicles because they were on government duty, he said.

"When CCTV cameras have been installed everywhere and everyone is being checked, then why are they not being checked? Wherever they are going, their vehicles should be checked," he added.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Twenty seats falling in seven districts of Maoist-hit Bastar division and Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham and Khairagarh- Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts will witness voting in the first phase while remaining 70 segments in the second phase.

Paramilitary forces are deployed in elections in Naxalite-hit and other areas for smooth conduct of polls. PTI TKP NP