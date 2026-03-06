Vehicles set ablaze, massive protest blocks road in Delhi's Uttam Nagar after man killed in Holi clash

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Tension escalated in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday as a car and a motorcycle were set on fire, and a massive protest by Hindu political outfits blocked traffic for several hours here, following the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash during Holi celebrations.

According to police sources, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest under the Uttam Nagar East metro station, blocking the main road and bringing traffic to a standstill for hours as they demanded strict action against those involved in the killing.

Several protesters sat on the road and raised slogans in the busy locality. Long queues of vehicles were seen stretching on both sides of the road, as the agitation continued for hours.

Police personnel had a difficult time dispersing the protesters and restoring traffic movement in the area. A senior police officer said their primary focus was to clear the road so that normal traffic movement could resume and commuters would not face prolonged inconvenience.

"Our teams worked to remove the protesters from the road so vehicular movement could be restored. Several ambulances were also stuck in the traffic," the officer said.

Police sources said mild force was used to disperse the protesters after repeated appeals failed to convince them to vacate the road.

"Protesters were trying to disturb traffic. Our teams used very light force to disperse them from the spot so that the vehicular movement could become smooth," the officer said.

Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order. Several SHOs from the nearby police stations were also asked to reach the protest site to help manage the situation and regulate traffic, according to officials.

Police also deployed drones to keep a close watch on the protesters and identify those involved in blocking the road and disrupting traffic. Meanwhile, amid the prevailing tension in the locality, a car and a motorcycle parked in Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony area were set on fire on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call at 2.02 pm regarding a fire involving two vehicles -- a car and a motorcycle.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were doused promptly. Police have been informed about the matter," a DFS officer said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the fire incident, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain who set the vehicles ablaze.

Security has been tightened across the locality following the death of Tarun, 26, who succumbed to injuries after a clash between two families (from different communities) during Holi celebrations on Wednesday.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any escalation of the situation.

According to police, the incident took place in the JJ Colony when a dispute broke out between members of the two families during Holi celebrations.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the altercation began after coloured water from a balloon splashed on a woman, leading to a heated argument that soon escalated into a violent clash, police said.

Several people from both sides sustained injuries during the fight. Tarun suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the dispute started when an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi from the terrace of a house threw a water balloon at her relatives below.

The balloon fell on the road and burst, splashing coloured water onto a woman from the other family. According to Tarun's grandfather Maan Singh, who also sustained injuries in the clash, the woman began hurling abuses and picked a fight over the splash of colour.

He alleged that she later gathered several members of her family and community who attacked their family members while they were playing Holi. Singh further claimed that although the matter appeared to have subsided initially, members of the other family later gathered and attacked Tarun when he was returning home.

Tarun's uncle Ramesh alleged that his nephew had no idea about the earlier dispute.

"The moment he entered the street, some eight to 10 people attacked him with sticks, rods and stones. My nephew had no idea about the fight, but he was still attacked. They thrashed him so badly that he died during treatment," Ramesh alleged.

A woman from the family had said they want justice and demanded that all those involved in the attack be arrested immediately.

Following the incident, family members of the deceased and local residents staged protests outside the Uttam Nagar police station on Thursday demanding swift action against the accused.

Police sources said protesters had gathered in large numbers and gheraoed the police station for several hours on Thursday and Friday.

Police have so far arrested four people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the killing. Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events.

"We got to know that the fight stemmed from throwing balloons. We have registered an FIR, arrested four and apprehended one juvenile. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

Police said security will remain heightened in the locality and strict vigil is being maintained. They also appealed to residents to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours.

Police said additional personnel will remain deployed in the area until the situation returns to complete normalcy. PTI BM PRK