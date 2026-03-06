Vehicles set on fire amid tension after man killed in Holi clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A car and a motorcycle were set ablaze in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday amid heavy police deployment following the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash during Holi celebrations, police sources said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call at 2.02 pm regarding a fire involving two vehicles -- a car and a motorcycle -- from Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were doused promptly. Police have been informed about the matter," a DFS officer said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident, and a probe has been initiated to ascertain who set the vehicles on fire.

Security has been tightened in the locality after 26-year-old Tarun died following a clash between two families (belonging to different communities) during Holi celebrations on Wednesday.

The altercation allegedly began after coloured water from a balloon splashed on a woman, triggering a dispute that escalated into violence. Several people from both sides were injured in the clash. Tarun sustained serious injuries and later died during treatment at a hospital.

Police have so far arrested four people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case. Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. PTI BM PRK