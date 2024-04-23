Vehicles used in Viksit Bharat Yatra now being used by BJP to run party campaign: Sena (UBT) leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday alleged that the vehicles used earlier by the government for the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' were now being used by the ruling BJP to run the party's campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council was addressing a press conference here.

"The vehicles used in spreading government schemes under 'Vikasit Bharat Yatra' are now being used by BJP for election campaignS. Is this 'Chanda do, dhanda lo'?" he asked.

"Even the routes of these vehicles are the same as they followed during the Viksit Bharat Yatra," he claimed.

He also targeted Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance (of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) for fielding minister Sandipan Bhumre from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat.

"Mahayuti leaders are now talking to Vinod Patil and trying to convince him not to contest elections," he said.

Patil, who wanted to contest elections as a Mahayuti candidate, was denied a ticket. He has now expressed his intentions to fight as an independent candidate.

Danve demanded that the security cover provided to 40 MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena should be removed.

"The state government has issued security to 40 MLAs who are in the Eknath Shinde-led faction. They don't need it at all. No one is going to harm them. Instead, MLAs like Sada Sarvankar, Santosh Bangar, Sanjay Gaikwad have misbehaved with people," he said. PTI AW NP