Vehicular movement on NH-10 stretch remains suspended till Aug 15

Gangtok, Aug 13 (PTI) The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has announced the suspension of vehicular movement on a stretch of NH-10, connecting Sikkim with West Bengal, till August 15, an official said on Wednesday.

The affected NH-10 section between the 27th Mile and Teesta Bazaar has been deemed "unsafe for all classes of vehicular traffic following the deteriorating road condition", an official said.

According to the order issued under the Control of National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, the restriction has been effective from 8 pm on August 12 to 6 pm on August 15, he said.

The move aims to ensure the safety of motorists and prevent further damage to the stretch of NH-10, which serves as a vital link between Sevoke and Rangpo.

The administration has been requested to make necessary traffic arrangements through alternative routes to ensure the movement of vehicles during the restriction period. PTI CORR BDC