Vehicular movement restricted on NH-10 connecting Bengal with Sikkim for repair work

Gangtok/Kalimpong, Mar 24 (PTI) Vehicular movement was restricted on the National Highway 10, connecting West Bengal with Sikkim, for an indefinite period from Sunday in view of repairing work on a stretch of the thoroughfare.

In an order issued on Sunday, the district magistrate of Kalimpong in West Bengal asked the authorities concerned to restrict and divert the movement of vehicles from Rabi Jhora to 29th Mile until further notice.

People will face difficulties with such a restriction and diversion of vehicular movement as a small car would take an additional six to seven hours to reach Gangtok, the Skikkim capital, from Siliguri in north Bengal, locals said.

Goods vehicles will also take 9-10 hours more than the usual time taken on the route through NH-10, they said.

The repair work at Rabi Jhora and Likhu Veer on NH-10 was necessitated as this stretch was damaged due to heavy rainfall recently, the order said.

According to officials, boulders are rolling down the hills in Likhu Veer due to rainfall and the stretch between Rabi Jhora and 29th Mile on the highway has been damaged.

The current condition poses a risk to vehicular movement along the national highway stretch, they said. All are requested to utilise the alternative routes for movement between Sikkim and Siliguri, the officials said.

Only small vehicles will move from Rangpo towards Siliguri via Monsoong-17 Mile-Algarah-Lava-Gorubathan and vice versa around the clock, the order said.

Small and goods vehicles will be allowed through Melli bridge-Chitrey- Kalimpong town-Algarah-Lava-Gorubathan and to Siliguri and vice versa, it said.

The goods vehicle can only move on the route between 9 pm and 6 am.

Goods and small vehicles can also move from Reshi-Pedong-Algarah- Lava-Gorubathan-Siliguri and vice versa round the clock, the order said.

Necessary restrictions at the Rangpoo checkpost, Chitrey and several other areas will be imposed to facilitate the route diversion. PTI COR BDC