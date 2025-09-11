Veiled attempt to intimidate Rahul: Cong on CRPF claim of security protocol 'violations' by LoP

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) With the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) flagging alleged security protocol violations by Rahul Gandhi during his movements, the Congress on Thursday raised questions over its timing and wondered whether it is a "veiled attempt" to intimidate him after he announced "another imminent disclosure" on "vote chori".
The CRPF VIP security wing provides a 'Z plus (ASL)' armed protection to the 55-year-old Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. Around 10-12 armed CRPF commandos provide a proximate security cover to him whenever he is mobile.
The sources said the VIP security unit of the paramilitary force has sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, stating certain "unscheduled movements without intimation" by Gandhi during his domestic visits as well as before he left for abroad.
The sources said such communication was "routine" in nature and had been sent by the CRPF security wing in the context of Gandhi's security in the past too.
Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The timing of the CRPF's letter and its instant public release raises disturbing questions. It comes just as Shri Rahul Gandhi is leading the charge against the BJP's Vote Chori carried out with the Election Commission's complicity." "Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the Leader of Opposition, who has already announced another imminent disclosure? Is the government rattled by the truth he is about to reveal?" Gandhi has reiterated his allegations of "vote theft" by the ruling BJP and said that he has already provided evidence of it and will present more "explosive proof" in the future.
As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), the force carries out an early reconnaissance of the locations to be visited by Gandhi.
The force has underlined that unannounced movements pose a "risk" to the security of the "high risk" VIP, adding that stipulated guidelines should be followed mandatorily by the protectee and his staff.
It is also understood to have furnished the guidelines to be followed, as stipulated in the central 'yellow book' for VIP security, and the need to keep the security wing in the loop all the time. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS