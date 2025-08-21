Velhe taluka in Pune district renamed as Rajgad

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The Velhe taluka in Pune district was on Thursday officially renamed as `Rajgad' after the iconic fort of the same name which served as the first capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state.

The announcement was made by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule who said it was a "historic and emotional moment" for Shivaji Maharaj's followers across the state.

Following a recommendation by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the renaming proposal had been approved by the Union Home Ministry on May 6.

Fort Rajgad is located in Velhe taluka.

"Rajgad holds immense historical importance. Considering the longstanding demand from the local residents and gram panchayats, the government has decided to rename Velhe taluka as Rajgad," Bawankule said in a statement.

Out of the 70 gram panchayats in Velhe taluka, 58 supported the resolution, which was also backed by the Pune Zilla Parishad in a meeting held on November 22, 2021.

A detailed report was submitted by the Pune Divisional Commissioner on May 5, 2022, followed by a government notification issued on March 16, 2024, inviting objections or suggestions. No objections were received.

Bawankule said the renaming was carried out under the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

The official gazette notification regarding the name change will be published within the next two days, he said. PTI MR KRK