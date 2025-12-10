Vendor accused of supplying polyester instead of silk; TTD calls for ACB inquiry

Tirupati, Dec 10 (PTI) TTD has asked the Andhra government to order an ACB probe against a fabric supplier for allegedly supplying substandard shawls worth over Rs 54 crore in place of silk ones for a prolonged period, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said the supplier had delivered polyester shawls instead of silk shawls, which are used during 'aashirvachan' (blessing) rituals at the world-renowned hill temple.

"Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has requested the Andhra Pradesh government to initiate an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe against a fabric vendor for supplying over Rs 54 crore worth polyester shawls instead of silken ones used in 'aashirvachan' rituals," the official told PTI.

The irregularity came to light after TTD found that substandard shawls were being supplied to the temple. An internal vigilance inquiry was conducted in November, and a detailed report was submitted to the board.

Laboratory tests on the fabric samples were carried out in Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district and in Bengaluru, the official said.

According to the findings, the shawls did not meet tender specifications, and tests confirmed that the material was inferior and not silk.

The TTD vigilance department also analysed the supplier’s transactions and forwarded its reports to the board. The ACB is expected to verify the vigilance wing’s findings, the official added.

TTD is the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS STH SSK