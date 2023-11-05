Vendor mowed down by hydraulic crane in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A man died after he was allegedly mowed down by a hydraulic crane near the Pushta Shastri Park area in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Adil (22), a vendor, they said.

"A PCR call was received at 10:43 am that a crane driver had hit a man. A police team was dispatched to the spot along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team. The team found a hydraulic crane at the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"The driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. Efforts are being made to trace the accused. An FIR has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter," he said.

Adil was walking towards his stall when the incident took place. The body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI BM AS DIV DIV