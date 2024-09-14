Vendor who is accused of mixing urine in juice should be booked under NSA: BJP MLA

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) BJP MLA from Loni Nandkishor on Saturday said the National Security Act should be slapped against the juice vendor who was arrested for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers.

In a video message, Nandkishor urged people to not buy edible items from vendors of such "sick mentality". Anyone who can mix urine in juice, can also mix poison, he said.

"It is a kind of Jihad of Muslims against the 'Sanatan Dharma' to corrupt the religion," the MLA said.

He urged the police and administration to slap NSA on the juice seller.

Aamir, 29, was on Friday arrested and a 15-year-old boy was detained for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers, police said.

He has said that he collected urine in a plastic can as there was no place to urinate nearby.

Some Bajrang Dal leaders also handed ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma a memorandum, objecting to the name of the juice stall. Aamir, a Muslim, was running 'Khushi Juice', which they said was a Hindu-sounding name.

All vendors must write their actual name on the stalls, the Bajrang Dal leaders said, adding that it shows that all Muslim vendors are using fictitious names to hide their identities and to deceive the public, they said.

Police said Aamir was arrested following complaints by people, some of who allegedly thrashed the man.

The ACP on Friday conducted a search at the juice stall and recovered a plastic can filled with the urine.

Police said they interrogated him about a container filled with urine but he could not give a "satisfactory reply".

During interrogation, Aamir told the cops that as there was no place nearby where he could urinate, he collected it in a plastic bottle, ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma said. Police have out rightly rejected his plea, he said.

On Saturday, the officer said that police have registered a case against Aamir based on the complaint lodged by Bajrang Dal member Manish Suryavanshi and his associates under sections 272 (malignant act to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NAV SKY SKY