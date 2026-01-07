Venezuela interim leader Delcy Rodriguez follower of Satya Sai Baba, met Dhankhar in 2023: Ramesh

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) With Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that in August 2023, she had met then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, "of whom sadly nothing is heard of these days".

Rodriguez, who served as the vice president to Nicolas Maduro and has vowed to work with the Donald Trump administration, was sworn in as interim president of Venezuela in the country's parliament building.

Rodriguez was sworn in by her brother, National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela. She has visited India a couple of times and, like Nicolas Maduro, has been a follower of Satya Sai Baba." "In August 2023, she met with then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar -- of whom sadly nothing is heard of these days," he recalled.

The most famous Venezuelan must be Simon Bolivar, whose statue is at a prominent location in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, Ramesh said.

Bolivar led the war of independence from Spain in the first few decades of the 19th century, which resulted in the emergence of a number of new countries in South America, he pointed out.

The Congress had expressed grave concern on Monday over the US' unilateral actions in Venezuela, saying those transgressed settled principles of international law.

US special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his home in Caracas and flew him out of the country in the early hours of Saturday.

US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, would face federal narco-terrorism charges in New York.

India has voiced "deep concern" over the US capturing Maduro and his wife in a military operation, and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the oil-rich South American country. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD