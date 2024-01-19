Venezuelan ingests 57 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 6.2 cr, held by DRI

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) A Venezuelan national was arrested for allegedly ingesting 57 capsules containing 628 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.2 crore in order to smuggle the contraband into India, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Friday.

He was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Tuesday on a specific tip off, the official said.

"However, nothing was found in his possession or in the luggage he was carrying.

On questioning, he confessed to having ingested cocaine-filled capsules. He was admitted in state-run JJ Hospital as part of a court order," the official said.

"At the hospital, doctors managed to recover the 57 capsules containing 628 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.2 crore. He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," the official said.

Efforts are on to nab other members of this international syndicate, he added. PTI DC BNM BNM