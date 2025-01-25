Vengaivayal: TN govt says incident due to personal enmity; appeals against spread of 'wrong' info

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) In the sensational Vengaivayal case, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said three people perpetrated the crime due to personal enmity and a chargesheet has been filed in the court and appealed to people to not 'spread wrong information.' Over 100 witnesses were questioned during the probe which includes the complainant and his relatives, several documents were examined, and mobile phone calls and messages were also scrutinised, the government said adding Vengaivayal and Erayur village people were also enquired.

Advertisment

DNA samples, collected from suspects were tested and based on the investigation and tests, it has been established with evidence that previous, personal enmity was the reason behind the crime, an official release said.

Human faeces was found mixed in December 2022 in an overhead drinking water tank that catered to the needs of people from Scheduled Castes in Vengaivayal village of Pudukottai district. Following a complaint, a case was registered at the Vellanoor police station on December 26, 2022.

Considering the gravity of the offence and its societal importance, the probe was transferred to CB-CID on January 14, 2023.

Advertisment

On the nitty-gritty of the case, the government recalled an incident that occurred on October 2, 2022, about two months before the occurrence of the outrageous incident.

On that day, Jeevanantham, father of Muraliraja, a police constable with the Tamil Nadu Police Armed Reserve unit was scolded in a grama sabha meeting by Muthaiah, husband of Padma, the Muthukadu village panchayat president for raising a question on the maintenance of overhead water tank at Vengaivayal. Jeevanantham was rebuked in a way that caused insult to him.

In revenge for the alleged insult, the incident --mixing human faeces in water tank-- was orchestrated by Muraliraja and it has been established with proof. When the mobilephones of Muraliraja, Sudarshan, Muthaiah, Muthukrishnan and others were subjected to forensic probe, it was found that several photographs and conversations related to the incident had been deleted.

Advertisment

The retrieval of such information with the help of technology and its analysis has confirmed the connection of the accused to the incident.

Chargesheet has been filed by the CB-CID in the jurisdictional court on January 20, 2025 against Muraliraja son of Jeevanantham, Sudarshan son of Baskaran and Muthukrishnan son of Karuppaiah, all belonging to Vengaivayal village.

With the completion of probe and filing of chargesheet, the government appealed to people to not spread wrong information on the Vengaivayal incident.

Advertisment

The appeal follows claims and counterclaims especially in socialmedia vis-a-vis Vengaivayal incident and leaders of parties demanding CBI probe.

The government underscored that the probe was completed and a chargesheet was filed based on investigation, which includes, scrutiny of photographs, mobilephone conversations, video evidence, forensic, medical and TANGEDCO (state-run electricity corporation) reports, outcome of probe by the investigation officer, opinions of experts and statements of witnesses.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai said the chargesheet has been filed in a haste against three men from the Scheduled Castes and demanded CBI probe.

Advertisment

BJP leader and Union Minister L Murugan accused the DMK regime of depicting the affected people as perpetrators of the crime and said the SC people cannot expect justice from the DMK government. Murugan, also accusing the ruling dispensation of enacting a 'drama' in the name of investigation for over 2 years, sought CBI probe.

The Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have also sought CBI probe. PTI VGN ROH