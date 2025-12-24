Venkaiah Naidu elected president of Atal Smriti Nyas Society

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the president of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Ram Bahadur Rai, a founding member of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society, proposed Naidu's name for the position in the consultation of other members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At a meeting held at the official residence of M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India, Atal Smriti Nyas Society has resolved to elect him as the president of the Society in the place of Vijay Kumar Malhotra who passed away recently," the statement said.

BJP president J P Nadda, general secretary Arun Singh and other senior leaders were present at the meeting, it added.

"It was decided that M Venkaiah Naidu as the president of the Society will consult others and constitute the members of its governing body and executive committee to manage its affairs," the statement said.

An informal discussion was held on a brief report on the organisation's activities, presented by Rai, and it was decided that the Society will organise "periodic functions to disseminate and preserve the life and works of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee across the country", it added.