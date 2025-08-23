Venkaiah Naidu, leaders condole demise of CPI veteran Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, CPI general secretary D Raja and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were among those who condoled the demise of CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who passed away here.

Raja and CPI Telangana unit secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao paid floral tributes to Sudhakar Reddy's portrait at Maqdoom Bhavan, CPI's office here on Saturday.

Sudhakar Reddy (83), a former MP, breathed his last on Friday night due to old age-related ailments while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha twice, had served as general secretary of CPI during 2012-19.

The departed leader's body would be kept at the Maqdoom Bhavan from 10 AM to 3 PM on August 24 and later it would be handed over to state-run Gandhi Medical College in the city to be used for research by the medical students, CPI said in a release.

Venkaiah Naidu, Revanth Reddy and other leaders would pay tributes to the departed leader on August 24, it said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to issue orders to perform the last rites of Sudhakar Reddy with state honours, an official release said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and several state ministers condoled the demise of Sudhakar Reddy.

In a post on 'X', Venkaiah Naidu said Sudhakar Reddy dedicated himself to public service by remaining committed to ideology throughout his life.

Recalling his association with Sudhakar Reddy, the Andhra CM in a post on 'X' said that the departed leader never compromised with the values he believed in.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed condolences. PTI SJR SJR KH