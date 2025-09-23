Venue of PM Modi's Sep 27 Odisha rally shifted to Jharsuguda from Berhampur amid heavy rain alert

Bhubaneswar, Sept 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Odisha on September 27 was shifted from Berhampur in Ganjam district to Jharsuguda district in view of the rain forecast.

The decision was announced by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) after the Centre approved the state government's proposal to shift the venue as the IMD predicted heavy rain in southern Odisha, including Ganjam, due to a depression, officials said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on 27 September 2025 and address a gathering at Jharsuguda. Earlier, the PM's visit was planned for Berhampur," said a note issued by the CMO.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, is very likely in southern Odisha till September 27 due to the formation of a low-pressure area on September 25, which will intensify into a depression, according to the IMD.

This will be the PM's sixth visit to Odisha after the BJP formed the government in the state last year.