Venugopal, Chennithala hold meetings with Maharashtra Congress leaders to review state poll preps

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala arrived in the city on Friday to review the party's preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra legislative assembly elections and to decide its poll strategies.

The senior leaders will meet prominent state leaders, district presidents, MPs, MLAs, and state office bearers, a party leader said.

The assembly elections are likely to be held in October.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), put up an impressive show in Maharashtra.

To achieve similar results in the assembly elections, the party has started preparations, the leader said.

Venugopal and Chennithala will hold day-long meetings in Mumbai to review election preparations and guide Congress leaders, office bearers, MPs, and MLAs, he said.

A meeting is underway at Garware Club in south Mumbai with the party's state leadership.

A joint meeting of all district presidents, state office bearers, district in-charges, MPs, MLAs and heads of allied organisations will be held at the state Congress headquarters later in the day.

During this meeting, the party will analyse the results of the Lok Sabha elections and review preparations for the assembly polls, the party leader said.

A review of the voters list revision and organisational matters will be done, and strategies will be decided, he said.