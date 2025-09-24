Venugopal hails Cong organisational revamp appointing DCCs, says process completed in 4 states

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said that its 'Sangathan Srijan Programme' aimed at strengthening the organisation has been completed in almost four states and 144 District Congress Presidents (DCCs) have been appointed as part of it.

Addressing a press conference after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said DCC president is going to be one of the most important positions in the party.

"They have the responsibility to build the block, mandal, booth and to strengthen social media and strengthen everything, but, these DCC presidents will also be having more powers than earlier," he said.

"I can tell you so far, 10 states have been taken up. Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Punjab were taken up. Now we are taking up Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and then Telangana," Venugopal said.

He said that the state-wise exercise is almost complete in four states, while seven states have already completed the process.

"Total organisational districts covered are 274. Total number of DCC Presidents announced - 144," the Congress leader said.

"We decided in Belgaum that 2025 is the organisational strengthening year, That's why we are doing these things. Today, the entire CWC discussed it and was totally satisfied with the process. They were very much proud of this process," he said.

Venugopal said that former Union ministers, PCC presidents, and general secretaries are being appointed as district observers. Citing an example, Venugopal said that former Union Minister CP Joshi is also contributing as an observer. PTI ASK SKY SKY