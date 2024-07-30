Venugopal holds meeting with Adhir, senior WB leaders; ties with TMC discussed

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal on Monday held a meeting with senior party leaders from West Bengal and discussed several issues, including ties with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

The meeting was attended by Congress' West Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, general secretary AICC in-charge West Bengal Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Pradip Bhattacharya, among others.

"Held an important meeting with Congress leaders from West Bengal at AICC HQ today," Venugopal posted on X and shared a video clip from the meeting.

The Congress leadership is understood to be taking feedback from leaders on maintaining the balance in ties with the TMC at the national and state levels.

The state leadership of the Congress has been at variance with the coordination and support seen between the Congress and the TMC at the central level.

An example of this was seen over the weekend when the Congress expressed solidarity with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over the developments at the NITI Aayog meeting, on the same day, its West Bengal unit chief Chowdhury wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that West Bengal is in an "anarchic condition" and sought her intervention to "restore law and order" in the state.

The Congress leadership also is keen to take feedback from state leaders as to what kind of rejig is needed in the state organisation.