Venugopal says Air India flight came close to tragedy; airline responds

The flight in question was AI2455 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on August 10. The Airbus A320 aircraft was airborne for more than two hours

Shailesh Khanduri
Air India Airbus

Representative image

New Delhi: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said an Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi  carrying him, several MPs and other passengers came frighteningly close to tragedy on Sunday night. 

In a detailed post on X, he wrote that what began as a delayed departure turned into a harrowing journey, describing strong turbulence soon after take off, a later announcement of a flight signal fault and a diversion to Chennai. 

He added that the aircraft circled for nearly two hours before a heart stopping first landing attempt when another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway, after which the captain pulled up and the flight landed safely on the second attempt. 

He urged the aviation regulator and the civil aviation ministry to investigate the incident, fix accountability and ensure such lapses never happen again.

Air India responded to Venugopal on X and said the diversion to Chennai was precautionary due to a suspected technical issue and poor weather conditions en route. 

The airline said a go around was instructed by Chennai air traffic control during the first landing attempt and not because of the presence of another aircraft on the runway. 

It added that its pilots followed standard procedures throughout and apologised for the inconvenience while reiterating that safety is always its priority.

The flight in question was AI2455 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on August 10. The Airbus A320 aircraft was airborne for more than two hours, as per flight tracking data. 

Air India said the flight landed safely in Chennai and the aircraft will undergo the necessary checks. The airline said alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations at the earliest and expressed regret for the inconvenience. 

According to flight tracking information, the flight took off a little after 8 pm from Thiruvananthapuram and landed in Chennai around 10.35 pm. 

In recent weeks there have been instances of some Air India aircraft facing technical snags.

 

