Venugopal writes to PM Modi over incidents of 'attack' on Christians

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Congress leader K C Venugopal on Monday called the "attack" on Christians in some states a "brazen assault" on constitutional guarantee of religious freedom and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

In a letter to the prime minister, Venugopal also slammed his "silence" over the issue saying it has emboldened the hate mongers.

Responding to the allegation, the BJP termed it an attempt to “negate” Prime Minister Modi’s outreach to the Christians.

"Most of these incidents are linked to personal and property disputes which were turned into communal aggression," BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told PTI.

Expressing dismay, Venugopal said festive spirit of Christmas has been overshadowed by a series of "deplorable" incidents in various states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"I write to you with profound dismay over the escalating rate of violence and intimidation targeting India's Christian minority, a brazen assault on the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, equality, and dignity that form the bedrock of our democracy," said the Congress general secretary in his letter.

"This is not mere isolated bigotry; it is a deliberate attempt of spreading hatred that erodes the pluralistic soul of our nation," he claimed.

"Recently, the festive spirit of Christmas has been overshadowed by a series of deplorable incidents in various states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where mobs affiliated with right-wing outfits have unleashed terror on innocent worshippers, churches, and families," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that these acts are not spontaneous and reveals a pattern of hate being spread in the country.

"In Delhi, the national capital, right wing members verbally assaulted women and children in Lajpat Nagar simply for wearing Santa Claus hats. In Chhattisgarh, the extremists attacked two churches and razed Christian homes in Kanker village over baseless conversion disputes," he said.

"This incident occurred just after the attack on two Christian nuns in Durg railway station. The situation was similar when a mob of 40-50 armed men stormed Magneto Mall in Raipur, vandalizing Christmas trees and decorations while interrogating terrified shoppers on their faith and caste," he claimed.

Venugopal alleged that the hatred has spread to such an extent that villages in Chattisgarh banned the entry of Christian pastors and missionaries, while in Madhya Pradesh, the assaults had invaded a Christmas prayer meeting and feast in Jabalpur's Gorakhpur area attended by hearing- and visually-impaired children.

"On Christmas eve, a group disrupted: prayer meeting at a church in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Even in Kerala, the poison of intolerance has seeped in through these right-wing outfits. In Palakkad, a mob attacked a group of children, mostly under 15 years old participating in a joyous Christmas carol procession, destroying their musical instruments," the Kerala MP said.

"How low must we sink when even children's songs of peace become targets of religious intolerance?" he added.

Venugopal claimed that the silence from the prime minister and that of the government has emboldened the hate mongers and seems to be an open invitation for them to rage violence against the minorities.

"This is unacceptable," he said.

The Congress leader further said in the past few years, New Year eve celebrations have also repeatedly witnessed "brazen moral policing and violent disruptions".

He called it "assaults on joy and pluralism", and said it has left people terrified, turning moments of renewal into "nights of terror".

"With the New Year days away, the government must enforce utmost precautions to preempt any such outrage and violence," he said, demanding "immediate and decisive action" from the government.

The Congress leader urged the government to ensure that such incidents of violence do not occur, while ensuring that the people of the nation have the right to profess the religion of their choice without fear.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Vadakkan said the Congress is rattled, especially by the “blessings” that the prime minister recently received while participating in Christmas celebrations at a church here.

“This has disturbed the Congress, particularly Venugopal who is an aspirant for the CM post in Kerala,” he said.

"What about CPM's goons attacking Christians, attacking choirs and Christmas celebrations?" he asked Venugopal.