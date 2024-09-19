Verbal duel at parliament panel meet on Waqf bill

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Two members of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill were engaged in a verbal duel at a meeting of the panel on Thursday when it was seeking views of a legal expert on the proposed law, sources said.

They said the trouble began when BJP member Medha Kulkarni was asking questions on the composition of the Waqf Governing Council to legal expert Faizan Mustafa who appeared before the committee on Thursday.

The parliament sources said that some opposition members created a disturbance when Kulkarni was seeking clarification from Mustafa. They particularly mentioned certain remarks made by a Rajya Sabha member from the opposition ranks.

Kulkarni demanded an apology from the opposition member, which was initially turned down. The opposition member later expressed regret to Kulkarni in the presence of Committee chairman Jagadambika Pal and BJP member Aparajita Sarangi.

However, Kulkarni insisted that the apology be tendered during the meeting of the Committee where the allegedly hurtful remarks were made.

Representatives of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board also appeared before the Committee.