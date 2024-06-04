Verdict a setback for BJP: CPI-Marxist

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The results of the Lok Sabha elections are a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and it would have been more adverse for it if the Election Commission had ensured a level playing field, Communist Party of India (Marxist) said on Tuesday.

In statement issued on Tuesday as the results for the general elections poured in, the Politburo of the CPI(M) said it is a "stinging blow" to the image of invincibility built around Narendra Modi, and also congratulated people for standing up to safeguard Constitution.

"The results of the 18th Lok Sabha election are a setback for the BJP. It has lost its majority in the Lok Sabha which it had got in the past two Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

This is a stinging blow to the image of invincibility built around Narendra Modi, who had boasted about winning 400 seats in this election," the CPI(M) said.

The party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the "image of invincibility" built around Narendra Modi and his boast of winning more than 400 seats is busted.

"The credible showing of the INDIA bloc countered Modi communal electioneering and championed issues of the defence of the Constitution, democracy and people’s livelihood issues.

"This verdict signals that our people are determined to fight back all attacks on the Constitution, democracy & livelihoods," Yechury said.

The Left party said said the elections were held in the background of an all out attack on opposition and "misuse of central agencies" and money power.

"The Polit Bureau congratulates the people for standing up to these authoritarian attacks and safeguarding the Constitution, democracy and civil rights," it said.

"The INDIA bloc has put up a creditable show having taken up the issues of unemployment, price rise, agrarian distress and the attacks on democracy and the Constitution. They were able to a considerable extent counter the communal electioneering indulged in by Modi and the BJP," it said.

The CPI (Marxist) said that the results would have been worse for the BJP if the Election Commission had ensured a level playing field, as it slammed the poll panel for its failure to stop "communal rhetoric".

"The results would have been more adverse for the BJP and the NDA if the Election Commission had ensured a level-playing field. Its abject failure to curb the inflammatory communal rhetoric of Narendra Modi and enforce the Model Code of Conduct is a blot on the reputation of the Commission," it said.

Conceding the Left parties registered a "marginal improvement." CPI(M) said a detailed analysis will be done later.

"The CPI(M) and the Left parties have registered a marginal improvement in their tally. A more detailed analysis will be undertaken after the full election results are available.

"The verdict signals that the people are going to fight back all attacks on democracy, the Constitution and their livelihood," the party said. The CPI(M) won Sikar in Rajasthan, while it is leading in Madurai and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, and Alathur in Kerala. PTI AO AO VN VN