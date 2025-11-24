Verification of over 31,000 people booked for 'anti-national' activity completed in Gujarat: DGP

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (PTI) The Gujarat Police have completed the verification process of over 31,000 people booked for "anti-national" activities over the last 30 years during a massive drive, Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay said on Monday.

Out of the total 31,834 people against whom serious cases were filed at different police stations in the last 30 years, 11,880 were found to be living at the given addresses, while 2,326 have died over the years, said Sahay.

"For those who were not found at their present address, we will launch a second phase of our exercise. We will create an SOP and inform all police units to find out their whereabouts and their present activities," the DGP said.

Sahay, on November 17, ordered verification of all individuals arrested for "anti-national" activities against whom cases were filed at different police stations over the last 30 years. He ordered a dossier to be prepared within the next 100 hours.

The directive came nearly a week after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three persons for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorist attack, followed by a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10.

"The Gujarat ATS arrested some anti-national elements and seized arms and ammunition from them. Later, a counter-terrorism operation was carried out in Faridabad (Haryana), and a bomb blast occurred in Delhi," the DGP said in a video message.

Considering these developments, all police stations in the state were asked to update the list of all anti-national elements, Sahay said.

After updating the list, heads of different police units were asked to conduct an in-depth investigation of the current activities (of these people), he said.

All police stations were instructed to check the current status and activities of these anti-national elements.

"During our exercise, we created a database of 31,834 persons who were booked for serious crimes related to the Arms Act, NDPS Act, possession of explosives and petroleum, fake Indian currency related cases and terrorism related cases in the last 30 years. A thorough check was conducted at the local police station level. Of these, 11,880 were found present during this verification," said the DGP.

The exercise revealed that 2,326 people out of 31,834 have died over a period of time, while the remaining persons were not found at their residences for various reasons, such as a change in their address, said Sahay.

Local police interviewed 11,880 people, learned about their current activities, and began a process to prepare dossiers, the DGP said, adding that several persons were found to be living outside the state at present. PTI PJT PD NSK