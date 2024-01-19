Verify Aadhaar when registering property, HC directs IG of Registration

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps to check the Aadhaar of persons coming to the sub-registrar offices for registration of sale deeds, so that their identity and the authenticity of the documents is verified.

The HC’s direction came on a petition filed by a person who had been impersonated by another with the same name, and whose property was fraudulently registered to that person.

Though the petition was not allowed and the victim was directed to approach the civil court to get the registration cancelled, the HC found it necessary to issue directions to the IG of Registration so that such incidents do not recur.

'Whenever an identification in the form of Aadhaar card is furnished or produced before the registering authority, the said registering authority verifies the authenticity of the Aadhaar card and identity of the person and only thereafter proceeds with the registration of a document,” the bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed.

The HC in its January 4 judgment also directed that a project report be placed before it.

"A suitable detailed project report in this regard is to be prepared and placed before this court within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of this order," the HC said.

Ramesh, son of Sangappa Umarani, had approached the HC after finding that someone else had executed a registered agreement of sale in April 2012 in respect of his property.

The name of the impersonator was Ramesh, son of Timmanna Umarani. The sub-registrar refused to delete the entries in the encumbrance certificate forcing Ramesh to approach the high court.

The HC said that he should approach the civil court for remedy. It, however, noted the trouble he had to undergo.

"The petitioner who claims to have been impersonated has now been forced to approach the civil court seeking necessary relief as regards the registered agreement of sale and also forced to approach the jurisdictional police making complaints under the applicable provisions," the court said, issuing directions to the IG Registrations for Aadhaar verification. PTI CORR GMS GMS ANE