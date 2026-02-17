Verify Somaiya's plaints of bogus caste certificates, but don't stop issuing them: Sena (UBT) leader to govt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said the administration shouldn't stop issuing caste certificates in rural areas en masse and decide case-wise after verifying complaints.

He was reacting to a query on the administration stopping the process following complaints of bogus certificates raised by former BJP MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, during his recent visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the Marathwada region.

Somaiya had reportedly raised the issue during a meeting with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mayor Sameer Rajurkar.

Citing complaints, Danve said that the process to issue caste certificates has been stopped.

"If bogus certificates are found to have been issued, action should be taken against the concerned persons. But, in rural areas, issuing of caste certificates is put on hold. The certificate is necessary for students for educational purposes and also in view of the upcoming gram panchayat elections," he said.

Danve demanded that the government verify the issues raised by Somaiya. "However, they should refrain from suspending the process to issue caste certificates," he added. PTI AW NSK