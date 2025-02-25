Verma takes charge as PWD minister; says BJP govt will work non stop to develop Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Cabinet minister of the new BJP government in Delhi, Parvesh Verma on Tuesday officially assumed charge as Public Works Department (PWD) minister, vowing to serve the people of the city as family members.

Verma, who defeated AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the recent polls, also holds the portfolios of Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control, Water, and Gurudwara Elections.

The minister shared a picture of him taking charge as PWD minister, on X saying he took charge with a vow to serve his family of Delhi people.

Verma was accompanied by another Environment minister of the BJP government Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"We all are fortunate to have the guidance and leadership of the world's most popular leader and the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in the post.

The minister asserted that the double-engine BJP government will work non-stop for the mission to transform Delhi into a leading, developed state of the country.

He assured Delhiites that the BJP government will dedicatedly work for the welfare of the economically weaker section, good governance, service and equality. PTI VIT HIG