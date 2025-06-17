Very bad service: Supriya Sule slams Air India over flight delay

Pune, June 17 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday alleged Air India was providing "very bad service" to its passengers after her flight was purportedly delayed by over three hours.

She sought urgent intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry, urging it to hold the airline accountable for frequent "delays and mismanagement".

"Travelling from Delhi to Pune on @airindia flight AI 2971. The flight is delayed by over 3 hours- no clear communication, no updates, no assistance and very bad service. Such delays and mismanagement are becoming a norm with @airindia.

"Passengers are left stranded and helpless. This apathy is unacceptable. Urging @RamMNK, @MoCA_GoI to intervene and hold the airline accountable. Travellers deserve better," Sule tweeted. PTI SPK NSK