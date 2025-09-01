'Very big conspiracy' in Dharmasthala case; probe should be given to NIA or CBI: Vijayendra

Dharmasthala (Karnataka), Sep 1 (PTI) Alleging "very big conspiracy" behind allegations of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Daharmasthala during past two decades, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday demanded the case be handed over to NIA or CBI.

Vijayendra, along with Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, BJP legislators and leaders will be participating in the "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally in this temple town later in the day, condemning the alleged conspiracy and smear campaign against Dharmasthala.

Ahead of the rally, they visited Manjunatha temple and offered prayers there. They also met Temple Dharmadhikari (custodian) Veerendra Heggade.

"The issue here is irrespective of caste, creed and religion, everybody is demanding a thorough investigation by CBI or NIA. It is a must in the Dharmasthala episode. This is the demand of all the devotees of Dharmasthala lord Manjunatha," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to PTI videos, he said, a lot of false propaganda was carried out during the investigation by SIT, constituted by the state government.

"Crores and crores of devotees are upset, the way in which the false propaganda has been carried out at the national and international level. The sentiments of the devotees are hurt," he said.

Noting that this is a big conspiracy against Dharmasthala, the BJP chief pointed out that Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had claimed that there was a lot of pressure from the leftist groups on the state government for the investigation, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar himself has said that there is a big conspiracy in the Dharmasthala episode.

"Everything needs to be exposed. There is a very big conspiracy against the Dharmasthala temple. Hence, we are demanding a thorough investigation by the NIA or CBI. I hope the state government, without any delay, will order an investigation at the earliest," he added.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted excavations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites.

JD(S) led by its youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday held a 'Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre' in Dharmasthala, with a similar demand. PTI KSU ADB