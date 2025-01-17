Very dense fog in outer Delhi, air quality poor, min temp at 8.8 deg C

New Delhi: Very dense fog shrouded parts of outer Delhi on Friday morning, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic movement.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above normal, while the air quality was recorded in the poor category with a reading of 294.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a foggy day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted very dense fog on Saturday also and dense fog conditions on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.