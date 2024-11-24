'Very good effort', says Ashwini Vaishnaw after watching 'The Sabarmati Report'

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday watched 'The Sabarmati Report', a film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident that triggered riots in parts of Gujarat.

A special screening of the film starring Vikrant Massey was held at the Mahadev Auditorium, which was also attended by the members of the Gujarati Samaj Mandal in the national capital.

"Bringing the truth of Sabarmati to light is a very good effort. This truth should be revealed to the nation," Vaishnaw told reporters after watching the movie.

"Unfortunately, a section of people tried to turn truth into lies and lies into truth. But fortunately truth always stands out, and it is now coming to the forefront," the minister added.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony.

The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. PTI SKU ARI