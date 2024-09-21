Very important that officers are dedicated, honest: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that it is very important that government officers are dedicated, honest and accountable to make Rajasthan a developed state.

Addressing a session of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Council on Saturday, Sharma said, "We all have to move forward together towards a strong Rajasthan. For this, it is very important that officers are accountable." The Chief Minister said that administration is an important link connecting the government and the people.

The chief minister said that people approach government officers for their concerns because of the trust they share with them, and added that they should live up to the expectations of the public efficiently.

Also speaking at the session, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said that the role of administrative officers, who work as a link between elected leaders and the people, is crucial in fulfilling the welfare goals of the state government. PTI SDA SKY SKY