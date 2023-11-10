'Very optimistic' about winning Mizoram assembly polls: ZPM chief Lalliansawta

Aizawl, Nov 10 (PTI) Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) president Lalliansawta on Friday said he was "very optimistic" that his party would come to power in Mizoram.

Advertisment

Elections to the 40-member assembly were held on Tuesday and the results will be declared on December 3.

Addressing party workers at a ZPM office here, Lalliansawta said the main opposition party has contested assembly polls twice, but he is "very optimistic" about victory this time.

"Although initially there was a belief that there would be certain problems because ZPM is a very young party, where experienced and novice politicians gathered together for a common cause, they did not encounter any internal issue," he claimed.

Advertisment

"Even as poll results are yet to be declared, we are confident that we will come to power," he said.

The ZPM has contested 40 seats in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

In the last assembly polls held in 2018, the ZPM had contested 39 seats and won eight constituencies.

The party lost two seats in the subsequent assembly polls to Mizo National Front (MNF). PTI CORR ACD