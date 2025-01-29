'Very positive': Italian Deputy PM Tajani on meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday described his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "very positive", highlighting the strong bilateral relations between India and Italy.

Tajani, who is also the foreign minister, is on a three-day visit to India.

Speaking to PTI Videos after the meeting with Modi Wednesday evening, Tajani said the situation in West Asia is much better now and expressed optimism over the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed deepening industrial collaboration and cultural exchanges while underlining India's key role in facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a peaceful resolution.

"India is very important for pushing Russia towards achieving an agreement with Ukraine," Tajani said.

The Italian deputy PM also extended a formal invitation to Modi on behalf of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit Italy next year. "In 2026, he (PM Modi) will be in my country, in Italy," Tajani said.

A significant part of the discussions focused on the IMEC, a strategic initiative that envisages connectivity from India through the Middle East (including Israel and Saudi Arabia) to Europe via Italy.

When asked about IMEC project delays, Tajani said the situation in the Middle East has improved considerably.

"...We need a ceasefire now. The situation is much better for this now," he said, adding that both India and Italy remain strongly committed to the project.

"We will start early. We need to work hard with the other countries. India and Italy are strongly engaged. Now the situation in the Middle East is much better, so it is possible to move in the right direction. I am optimistic. Italy and India are on the front line," the Italian deputy PM said.

Tajani also revealed that he had discussed IMEC during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, indicating active diplomatic efforts to push the corridor forward.

The IMEC, announced during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023, is aimed at enhancing trade connectivity between Asia, the Gulf and Europe.