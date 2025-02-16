'Very sad' incident: Nitish Kumar on Delhi railway station stampede

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday described the deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives as a "very sad" incident.

In a brief statement to the media after arriving in the national capital, Kumar said his government will help the stampede victims from Bihar.

Asked about the stampede, Kumar said, "I got to know about it. This is a very sad incident. There are people from Bihar as well... we have decided to help their families".

The Bihar government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those from Bihar who died in the stampede and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

At least 18 people were killed in the overnight stampede at the packed New Delhi Railway Station, with a senior railway official saying on Sunday that the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a foot-over bridge.

More than a dozen people were also injured in the stampede late Saturday at the railway station which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station. PTI AO RHL